Victim of Fenton shooting in stable condition

A line of storms rolled through Southwest Louisiana Thursday morning, leaving behind a wake of fallen trees and downed power lines. A significant amount of the damage was in Moss Bluff and Kinder. We've compiled photos from KPLC and our viewers.More >>
Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms. Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity. Entergy reports that 2,402 in Calcasieu are without power, 369 in Jeff Davis, 88 in Allen and 31 in Cameron. BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m. There are 1,533 BECi customers without power in Vernon Parish, 1,508 without power in Allen, 537 in Calcacasieu, 261 in Beauregard and 219...More >>
The victim of a shooting in Fenton is out of the ICU, according to Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn of the Fenton Police Department. O'Quinn said at 9:30 p.m. on March 27, the suspect shot at the victim at the residence. The victim is now in stable condition. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A wanted fugitive was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish today after a lengthy search for him around Louisiana, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office. In June 2017, an eleven-year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately by her stepfather. Detectives from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office along with counselors from Child Advocacy Center investigated the case. Roger Dale Flores II, 30, was apprehended and booked into the parish jail to...More >>
A suspect has been arrested for attempted manslaughter in Fenton last night. Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn of the Fenton Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. yesterday, the suspect shot at the victim at the residence. The victim is a man and has been injured and taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, O'Quinn says. KPLC is following the story and will update once we receive more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
