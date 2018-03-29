Victim of Fenton shooting in stable condition

The victim of a shooting in Fenton is out of the ICU, according to Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn of the Fenton Police Department.

O'Quinn said at 8:30 p.m. on March 27, an officer responded to a call on Green Street in reference to a shooting.

When the officer arrived, the victim was found lying in the roadway with apparent shotgun wounds to his arm and abdomen.

Caleb O. Talbert, 28, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center before being transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. He was charged with attempted manslaughter and his bond is pending.

The victim is now in stable condition.

