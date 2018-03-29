Sheriff's Office: Wanted Iowa man arrested after lengthy search around Louisiana

A wanted fugitive was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish today after a lengthy search for him around Louisiana, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, of the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

In June 2017, an 11-year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately by the man, Ivey said. Detectives from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, along with counselors from Child Advocacy Center, initially investigated the case until they realized incident was alleged to have happened in Jeff Davis.

Roger Dale Flores II, 30, was apprehended and booked into the parish jail today on one felony count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is being held with no bond.

