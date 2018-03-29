Kinder to begin turning gas back on, residents must be home to do so

The Town of Kinder will begin turning all of the gas meters back on within the hour, according to Town Clerk Traci Fontenot.

Last night's storms caused a natural gas leak, forcing officials to turn off gas.

Fontenot said, " It will still take several hours to get all 700 meters turned back on. The process will go quicker if the citizens are home - if no one is home we will not be able to turn gas on."

