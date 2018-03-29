FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is now gone, clearing the way for a beautiful weekend!

Tonight, the rain is gone, and the clouds are clearing. There is no more rain around us. All the rain from this morning is moving to the East. With the clouds clearing, temperatures will be falling overnight. We could see the 50s overnight!

Our Good Friday will have great weather! There will be abundant sunshine with no chance of rain! It will be a perfect day to get outside! It will start off a little chilly but will warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

This great weather will continue all Easter weekend! There will be more sunshine, and no chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds will return in the afternoon, but there will be more sunshine than anything else. Our temperatures will be a little warmer. We will start the day off in the upper 50s and low 60s, then will warm up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Whether you want to have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday or Sunday, it will be perfect weather!

Next week looks to be warm with temperatures back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will also be a few clouds around, and not as much sunshine. There is the possibility of a few showers during the day on Monday, but only 10%.

Tuesday will bring our next cold front. This one will be moving much quicker. Therefore, there is not as high of a rain chance. I have a 40% chance for Tuesday, and a 30% chance for Wednesday morning. Some models are still leaning toward Wednesday being the wetter of the two days. We’ll have a better idea later.

Since this front is moving so fast, I do not expect any severe weather. Only a few showers with a thunderstorm or two. Our temperatures will also not be affected very much from the front. Instead, highs the next few days will remain in the upper 70s, to the low 80s.

