City of Lake Charles addresses student crosswalk safety

The City of Lake Charles announced that they are working with local law enforcement, the Calcasieu Parish School Board, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to discuss safer pedestrian conditions for students crossing streets to and from school.

“The safety of our children is paramount, and crossing streets to and from school is a necessity for many youth in our community,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “We realize that the solution to this issue rests not only with government, but also with citizens. Driver and pedestrian education has to be a key component if we truly wish to approach this issue fully.”

City spokesman Matt Young said DOTD will install pedestrian signal heads and push buttons at the intersection of McNeese St. and Nelson Road in response to a request from the city to ensure children's safety when crossing the street.

Young also said the city is installing sidewalks from Barbe High School east to Nelson Road on the north. Lake Charles Police Department will provide a motor officer near school zones during pickup and dropoff times when units are available.

Young said the city is looking at crossing safety at all high schools and will continue to do so on an annual basis.

“This is not a one-time quick fix,” said Mayor Hunter. “We can’t simply make one improvement to a cross walk and forget about ongoing safety the next year.”

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.