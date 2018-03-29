Arrest made in shooting of two-year-old in Jennings

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a two-year-old boy in Jennings, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Ivey said on March 24, the boy gained access to a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was left unattended and unsecured.

The investigation revealed that there were four children living in the residence under the age of five-years-old.

Detectives discovered that Summer Lane Chiasson, 33, placed the loaded weapon under the cushion of the couch where she fell asleep the night before. One of the children found the firearm in the couch, bringing it to the play area where the children were located where it was discharged, shooting the two-year-old in the abdomen.

Chiasson was arrested on one count of cruelty to juveniles (felony) with no bond.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.