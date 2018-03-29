Arrest made in shooting of two-year-old in Jennings

Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms. Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity. Entergy reports that 2,402 in Calcasieu are without power, 369 in Jeff Davis, 88 in Allen and 31 in Cameron. BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m. There are 1,533 BECi customers without power in Vernon Parish, 1,508 without power in Allen, 537 in Calcacasieu, 261 in Beauregard and 219...More >>
Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms. Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity. Entergy reports that 2,402 in Calcasieu are without power, 369 in Jeff Davis, 88 in Allen and 31 in Cameron. BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m. There are 1,533 BECi customers without power in Vernon Parish, 1,508 without power in Allen, 537 in Calcacasieu, 261 in Beauregard and 219...More >>
The roads in the Singer area and U.S. 389 are flooding due to the storm, DeQuincy Police say. A DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of the road. Current scene in Singer, off of LA 27. Cop car half submerged in a ditch off the road. Flooded roadways and very difficult to see. Everyone slow down and be safe!! @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/TvCBeB3PZs — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonKPLC) March 29, 2018 Residents are encouraged to slow down and avoid the roa...More >>
The roads in the Singer area and U.S. 389 are flooding due to the storm, DeQuincy Police say. A DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of the road. Current scene in Singer, off of LA 27. Cop car half submerged in a ditch off the road. Flooded roadways and very difficult to see. Everyone slow down and be safe!! @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/TvCBeB3PZs — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonKPLC) March 29, 2018 Residents are encouraged to slow down and avoid the roa...More >>
An arrest has been made in the shooting of a two-year-old boy in Jennings, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
An arrest has been made in the shooting of a two-year-old boy in Jennings, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Welsh Police Department has announced on its Facebook page that it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the station's phone lines. Welsh police ask anyone who cannot get through to call the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office at 337-824-3850 or 337-452-1438. If it's an emergency, dial 911. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Welsh Police Department has announced on its Facebook page that it is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the station's phone lines. Welsh police ask anyone who cannot get through to call the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office at 337-824-3850 or 337-452-1438. If it's an emergency, dial 911. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Kinder has a major power outage and natural gas has been turned off, according to Kinder police. The Kinder Police Department is also reporting that schools in Kinder are closed. KPLC is following the story and will update with more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Kinder has a major power outage and natural gas has been turned off, according to Kinder police. The Kinder Police Department is also reporting that schools in Kinder are closed. KPLC is following the story and will update with more information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>