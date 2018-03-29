Lake Charles Spring Art Walk set for April 27

The Arts Council of SWLA has announced its annual Spring Art Walk, happening 5 - 9 p.m. on Friday, April 27.

The free event transforms downtown businesses into pop-up galleries for the evening to showcase the visual, theatrical, literary, and musical talents that make Lake Charles unique, said Jody Taylor, project coordinator for the Arts Council. Street performers, art competitions, and an extensive outdoor art market will all be included.

The Art War Competitions, in which teams of adult and student artists compete to create a mural in front of a live audience, will make its highly anticipated return. Mediums and styles range from ink and brush to traditional oil and acrylic and even graffiti will be used as the audience gets to watch the entire creation process, and vote with tip money to choose the winners.

Taylor says participating businesses will offer drink specials, concessions, giveaways, and interactive games and activities.

For more information, visit www.artscouncilswla.com or call 337-439-2787.

