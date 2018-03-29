Lastrapes found guilty of first-degree murder in 2010 homicide

Roman Lastrapes has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Linda Moore, according to Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

Moore's body was found behind a car detailing shop near Shattuck and Belden streets in January 2010. Moore died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head, according to the coroner.

Sentencing is set for June 4, 2018, before Judge Michael Canaday.

