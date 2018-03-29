Precautionary boil advisory in Sulphur lifted

City of Sulphur has lifted the precautionary boil advisory. (Source KPLC)

The precautionary boil advisory issued in Sulphur on March 27 has been lifted.

The City of Sulphur has restored pressure within the water supply system, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations representative for the City of Sulphur.

Gallegos says residents do not need to continue conserving water and it's now safe for consumption.

