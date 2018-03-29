Boil advisory for some Moss Bluff residents lifted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory for some Moss Bluff residents lifted

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
The boil advisory for some residents in Moss Bluff has been lifted.
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for Moss Bluff residents on Cypress Lake Drive, Washen Drive, and the Cypress Lake Subdivision has been lifted, according to Grant Avery, foreman for Water Works District 1. 

Residents were under boil advisory since March 27 due to a broken water line.

