Boil advisory for some Moss Bluff residents lifted

The boil advisory for Moss Bluff residents on Cypress Lake Drive, Washen Drive, and the Cypress Lake Subdivision has been lifted, according to Grant Avery, foreman for Water Works District 1.

Residents were under boil advisory since March 27 due to a broken water line.

