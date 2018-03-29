Boil advisory for some Moss Bluff residents lifted

DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.More >>
The roads in the Singer area and U.S. 389 are flooding due to the storm, DeQuincy Police say. A DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of the road. Current scene in Singer, off of LA 27. Cop car half submerged in a ditch off the road. Flooded roadways and very difficult to see. Everyone slow down and be safe!! @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/TvCBeB3PZs — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonKPLC) March 29, 2018 Residents are encouraged to slow down and avoid the roa...More >>
The severe storms moving through the area overnight have caused flooding and wind damage. Get the latest on the weather HERE and view our live radar HERE. Use caution while driving The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to driving with caution due to multiple trees and power lines down. If you come to a traffic light that is out, the intersection becomes a four-way stop. Natural gas, power out in Kinder Kinder schools are closed today. Natural gas has be...More >>
The precautionary boil advisory issued in Sulphur has been lifted.More >>
Trash pickup may be delayed due to traffic congestion associated with the I-10 bridge project. According to a press release from the city of Sulphur, the city asks that while the project is underway residents bring cans and any excess trash to the road the night before their normal trash day and leave at the road until it is picked up. If your trash is not picked up on your scheduled day, the city asks that you report the issue by calling 337-527-4500 or by using the Acti...More >>
