Sunrise birthdays: March 29, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise birthdays: March 29, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
(KPLC) -

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for March 29:

  • Phoebe Hydle, 6
  • Kloie Deason, 6
  • Kyleight Landry, 10
  • Michelle Brady, 53
  • Xavier Leday
  • Hajley Simon, 12

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • ROAD CLOSURES: Beauregard, Vernon parishes

    ROAD CLOSURES: Beauregard, Vernon parishes

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:00:24 GMT
    (Source: MGN Online)(Source: MGN Online)

    The roads in the Singer area and U.S. 389 are flooding due to the storm, DeQuincy Police say. A DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of the road.  Current scene in Singer, off of LA 27. Cop car half submerged in a ditch off the road. Flooded roadways and very difficult to see. Everyone slow down and be safe!! @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/TvCBeB3PZs — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonKPLC) March 29, 2018 Residents are encouraged to slow down and avoid the roa...

    More >>

    The roads in the Singer area and U.S. 389 are flooding due to the storm, DeQuincy Police say. A DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of the road.  Current scene in Singer, off of LA 27. Cop car half submerged in a ditch off the road. Flooded roadways and very difficult to see. Everyone slow down and be safe!! @KPLC7News pic.twitter.com/TvCBeB3PZs — Dakota Watson (@DWatsonKPLC) March 29, 2018 Residents are encouraged to slow down and avoid the roa...

    More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: March 23, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: March 23, 2018

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:47:01 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for March 23: Alden McDonald, 9 Derek Woods Emily, 9 Kevin Delahoussaye Marcus Doss, 13 Micheal Kenneth Williams Odom, 59 Alisha Sanders Amber Higginbotham Conner Wadie Chaumont, 13 Owen Cole, 2 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for March 23: Alden McDonald, 9 Derek Woods Emily, 9 Kevin Delahoussaye Marcus Doss, 13 Micheal Kenneth Williams Odom, 59 Alisha Sanders Amber Higginbotham Conner Wadie Chaumont, 13 Owen Cole, 2 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: March 20, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: March 20, 2018

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:57:25 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for March 20: Cynthia Marsh, 34 Kate Muller, 11 Kenadie Sloan Marae Bourque, 17 Mikael Simon, 36 Robert Jeanisse Sr. Jeremiah Roberson, 4 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for March 20: Cynthia Marsh, 34 Kate Muller, 11 Kenadie Sloan Marae Bourque, 17 Mikael Simon, 36 Robert Jeanisse Sr. Jeremiah Roberson, 4 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly