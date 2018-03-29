Event featuring "The Lost Scrolls of Auschwitz" on April 10 at McNeese

Event featuring "The Lost Scrolls of Auschwitz" on April 10 at M - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Decades after the Holocaust, archaeologists uncovered six scrolls buried in a pit of human ashes at Auschwitz, detailing the inner workings of the Nazi death machinery and the last moments of Jewish and Polish victims as they were forced into the gas chambers. 

These scrolls provide a rare glimpse into the depths of human depravity by the perpetrators and the heights of dignity by the victims.

This will be the topic of a fascinating event on the campus of McNeese State University on Tuesday, April 10, organized by the Israeli Alliance at McNeese State University.

"Love, Peace, and Auschwitz" will start in the Holbrook Student Union at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 10. It will feature, "The Lost Scrolls of Auschwitz," by international best-selling author and speaker from Jerusalem, Israel, Nehemia Gordon. 

The event is free and open to the public.

There will also be a Holocaust Memorial Art Exhibit in the President's Hall from 8:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M.

