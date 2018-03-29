Thousands without power in Southwest Louisiana

Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms.

Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity.

Entergy reports that 2,402 in Calcasieu are without power, 369 in Jeff Davis, 88 in Allen and 31 in Cameron.

BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m.

There are 1,533 BECi customers without power in Vernon Parish, 1,508 without power in Allen, 537 in Calcasieu, 261 in Beauregard and 219 in Jeff Davis.

