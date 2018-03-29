FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Use caution while driving - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BLOG: Use caution while driving

By KPLC Digital Staff
Storm damage in the area of John Belle and Cascio Road off You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. (Source: Viewer photo) Storm damage in the area of John Belle and Cascio Road off You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. (Source: Viewer photo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The severe storms moving through the area overnight have caused flooding and wind damage.

The latest from our news crew

Welsh Police Department and Town Hall experiencing phone problems due to weather

Road closures in Vernon Parish due to high water (updated 8:30 a.m.)
Section Line Rd.
Blackmon Rd.
Cooper Church Rd.
Williams Rd.
Jarrell Loop (North End)
Main St. (Rosepine)
Bailey Rd.
Catfish Hut Rd.
Yankee Ridge Rd.
Lewis Rd.
Henry Bass Rd.
Lewis Rd.
Planer Mill Rd.
Castor Lake Rd.
Ford Stewart Rd.
Cold Springs Loop (both ends)

Flooded roads in Longville

Viewers are sending us photos of flooded roads in Longville. Send your photos to news@kplctv.com.

Thousands without power in Southwest Louisiana

Thousands are without power in Southwest Louisiana after last night's storms.

Many of those are in the Vinton area, where more than 750 Entergy customers are without electricity.

BECi is reporting 4,125 without power as of 8:20 a.m.

Viewers are sending in their storm damage pictures.

Send your photos to news@kplctv.com.

This photo is from Willow Drive in Moss Bluff

Trees and power pole down at John Bell and Cascio Road

Use caution while driving

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to driving with caution due to multiple trees and power lines down.

If you come to a traffic light that is out, the intersection becomes a four-way stop.

Flooding has been reported on La. 27

Natural gas, power out in Kinder

Kinder schools are closed today. Natural gas has been shut off due to a major leak caused by the weather.

Flooding in Beauregard

Viewers report that residents on Hauser Road in Beauregard are evacuating their homes due to flooding

