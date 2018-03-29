Kinder schools are closed, major power outages - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kinder schools are closed, major power outages

By Tresia Bowles
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Kinder has a major power outage and natural gas has been turned off, according to Kinder police.

The Kinder Police Department is also reporting that schools in Kinder are closed.

KPLC is following the story and will update with more information. 

