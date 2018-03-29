ROAD CLOSURES: Beauregard, Vernon parishes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

ROAD CLOSURES: Beauregard, Vernon parishes

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Avoid the roads near the Casino area because there have been some closures, says the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office.

APSO reports that Lauderdale Road, Green Oak Road, Bel Oil Road, Powell Road, and Willis Courville Road have trees and power lines down.

The Lake Charles Police Department says to also avoid 2-10 Eastbound near Nelson Rd. LCPD says to treat any traffic lights with power outages like a 4-way stop. 

Earlier today, a DeQuincy Police cop car was submerged in a ditch off of Singer. DPD says that the officer is safe and the police car has been removed. 

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department issued this list of road closures due to high water:

Section Line Rd.
Blackmon Rd.
Cooper Church Rd.
Williams Rd.
Jarrell Loop (North End)
Main St. (Rosepine)
Bailey Rd.
Catfish Hut Rd.
Yankee Ridge Rd.
Lewis Rd.
Henry Bass Rd.
Lewis Rd.
Planer Mill Rd.
Castor Lake Rd.
Ford Stewart Rd.
Cold Springs Loop (both ends)

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office also issued a list of road closures:

DISTRICT 2:

Whiddon

Libick

DISTRICT 3:

Graybow

Pine Ridge

Jack Nelson

Ball Rd. (West of Hwy)

DISTRICT 4:

Lamar

Hauser

Mennonite

Lumas

DISTRICT 5:

N. Bearhead

Kerney Cooley

DISTRICT 7 & 8:

Harrington Dr.

Pumpkin Loop

Hopewell Crossing

Douglas Lacy

Old Seale

Mame Johnson

Smyrna

South Smokey Cove

APSO and LCPD both encourage drivers to use caution if you must drive and be mindful of the crews working to clean things up.  

    (Source: MGN Online)

