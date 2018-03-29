FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain threat will continue through the morning commute

It was feast of famine during the evening and overnight with parts of Southwest Louisiana dealing with flooding while other locations did not see a drop of rain thanks to a stalled weather system that has already dumped 6 to 7 inches of rain over parts of Beauregard and Vernon parishes since yesterday afternoon.

Flash flooding will continue to be a problem as more heavy rain falls over those same hardest hit areas as a line of very intense rainfall and storms advances eastward through the remainder of Southwest Louisiana through your morning drive along the cold front.

Areas that are just now receiving the first rains of the day can expect anywhere from 1 to 3 inches as this intense line of storms moves through with the heaviest rain departing Southwest Louisiana by mid-morning and moving out altogether by midday.

By afternoon sunshine will begin to return with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees ahead of a reinforcing push of cooler and drier air on the way late tonight which will send temperatures back down into the upper 50s to around 60 for lows Friday morning.

Our weather pattern beyond today will settle back down with a very nice day ahead for Friday and the Easter weekend with no additional rain chances returning until the middle of next week with another front arriving by Wednesday.

With all the rain that has fallen overnight and continues to fall this morning, additional rises along area bayous creeks and streams are forecast to continue over the days ahead. Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine will rise to above flood stage by late this morning and continue to rise to near 22.2 feet by early Saturday which will be near the level of the flood event of January 1998 along Bayou Anacoco. This would put the bayou at over 5 feet above flood stage by early Saturday.

As of now, all 11 spillway gates are open at 1 foot each at Toledo Bend Reservoir but with heavy rain still falling and water continuing to flow into the reservoir from upstream, the lake level will need to be monitored closely for any additional rises. This could result in additional releases from the spillway and would have effects on river levels downstream. The spillway is operated by the Sabine River Authority and we will be sure to report to you any updates we receive from them on spillway gate operations.

Rises along the Sabine are expected as well, with the gauge at Deweyville forecast to rise to over 1 and a half feet above flood stage by Monday. This will again put high water over the south side of Niblett’s Bluff Park in western Calcasieu Parish and cut off several access roads to the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

