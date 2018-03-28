McNeese adds Michael Dubose to coaching staff

LAKE CHARLES – New McNeese men’s basketball head coach Heath Schroyer has added another piece to the rebuilding of the Cowboys’ basketball program with the hiring of Michael Dubose as an assistant coach.



Dubose comes to Lake Charles from Chipola College where he spent the past two seasons in helping guide the Indians to 44 wins over that span, including a 22-8 record this past year and an appearance in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 State Championship game.



“I have known Mike and watched him grow from afar over the last few years,” said Schroyer. “He’s a grinder and loves the game. His core values align with mine and I’m excited to have him on board.”



Prior to joining the Chipola staff, Dubose spent two seasons as an assistant at Southwest Mississippi Community College where he helped the squad to the 2016 state championship.



Before SMCC, he spent a year as an assistant at Pottershouse Christian in Jacksonville, Florida where he helped develop McDonald’s All-American and current Kansas Jayhawks star Udoka Azubuike who earned third team All-Big 12 honors this season and will play in this weekend’s Final Four.



“Mike is a rising star in this business,” said Schroyer. “I love his ability to connect with kids and teach the game. He has great contacts throughout the region and is a great addition to our staff.”



At Chipola, Dubose’s players received all-conference honors eight times, including the 2017 freshman of the year.



A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Dubose has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of North Florida.



Last week, Schroyer announced the hiring of John Aiken as associate head coach.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.