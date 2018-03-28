Project aims to improve sewerage system in Lake Charles

The aging water lines in the city of Lake Charles are no secret. This month the City began a project on a wastewater basin to rehabilitate sewer lines. This it the third year of a multiyear maintenance program for the sewerage collection lines that lead to Plant A located on North Ryan Street. The goal of the work is something you may not see, but something that affects you, especially when it rains. Water bubbling up through the sewers and manhole covers is common sight to see in...More >>
Starks residents reached out to 7News again with concerns about their community's volunteer fire department. Back in September the fire chief and firefighters walked out of a board meeting, but kept working for the department. Now months later the fire chief and multiple firefighters have decided to quit. "All of this could have been resolved prior to it even getting to this point had our initial issues been addressed," said former assist...More >>
Roman Lastrapes took the stand today to defend himself as his trial on a charge of First Degree Murder winds down. Lastrapes denies killing Linda Moore--though he admits giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before she died. Lastrapes started crying at one point, saying he had seen pictures of the victim and that it was sad. When police questioned Lastrapes about Moore he used extremely vulgar language which he says he now regrets. At last wo...More >>
When severe weather rolls through Southwest Louisiana, KPLC keeps you up-to-date with the latest information. We provide hourly and daily forecasts, live radar, and the latest alerts on our KPLC 7StormTeam weather app, available for Apple and Android devices.More >>
