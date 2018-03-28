McNeese basketball adds UTEP transfer Trey Touchet

It was known Heath Schroyer would begin turning over the McNeese roster with new players. On Tuesday, the Cowboys added a Louisiana native to next year's team.

UTEP senior guard Trey Touchet announced on Facebook that he is transferring to McNeese.

"New Home! Excited about the opportunity at McNeese State for my senior year," Touchet said in his post.

The 6'2 guard was known for his ability to shoot and play defense. Touchet averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench in 2018. He scored a season-high 10 points vs Southern Miss on January 4.

Touchet hails from Lafayette and was back-to-back Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year (2013 & 2014) for St. Thomas More High School. His senior year he averaged 18.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.0 apg and 1.5 spg as he led the Cougars to a 30-6 mark and the Class 4A semifinals. STM won the state title his junior season.

As a graduate transfer he will be eligible to play immediately next season.

