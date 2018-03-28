FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain with flooding threat and possible severe weather arrives tonight

Tonight, there will be heavy showers and strong thunderstorms moving across our area. There is the potential for severe weather and flooding overnight. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Thursday afternoon, and a tornado watch until 9:00 this evening. They may extend these watches.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather. There will likely be a few strong storms that could turn severe. Unfortunately, the timing of these storms will take place tonight when everyone is sleeping. So, if any severe threat does occur, it will happen overnight. That means you need to make your you have a plan in case any severe weather does strike. Also, it is a good time to download our 7Stormteam weather app. Then you can be notified if severe weather is in your area.

The cold front will pass over on Thursday bringing more rain to us during the day. Rain chances are up to 80%. There will likely be strong storms with heavy rain likely. By the afternoon hours on Thursday, the bulk of the rain will be to our east, but we could still have a few showers around.

After the front passes on Thursday, the rain will begin to move out. By Friday, the rain will be gone, but a few clouds will still be in place. Those clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will also be a little cooler.

With Easter weekend coming up, the weather looks to be almost perfect! So far, there is no chance for rain, and there will be abundant sunshine! Temperatures will also be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week looks to be warm with temperatures back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. There will also be a few clouds around, and not as much sunshine. There is the possibility of s a few showers during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, but only 20%.

