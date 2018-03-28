Lastrapes takes the stand Wednesday

Roman Lastrapes took the stand today to defend himself as his trial on a charge of First Degree Murder winds down. Lastrapes denies killing Linda Moore--though he admits giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before she died.

Lastrapes started crying at one point, saying he had seen pictures of the victim and that it was sad. When police questioned Lastrapes about Moore he used extremely vulgar language which he says he now regrets.

At last word, Lastrapes was undergoing vigorous cross-examination by prosecutor Daniel Vermaelen, who is trying to bring out inconsistencies between Lastrapes' testimony and previous statements to police.

Lastrapes is refuting testimony from the woman who is the mother of his children who testified previously that he went to her apartment with blood on his jacket and shoes and that he said it wasn't his. Lastrapes now says he never had a white jacket and shoes and that if he had blood on his clothes it was his own blood.

Moore died of blunt force trauma injuries to the head, according to the coroner.

Judge Mike Canaday is presiding over the bench trial and will decide whether Lastrapes is guilty.

Theresa Schmidt is tweeting live from the courtroom:

