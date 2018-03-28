Lastrapes takes the stand to defend himself

Roman Lastrapes took the stand today to defend himself as his trial on a charge of First Degree Murder winds down. Lastrapes denies killing Linda Moore--though he admits giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before she died. Lastrapes started crying at one point, saying he had seen pictures of the victim and that it was sad. When police questioned Lastrapes about Moore he used extremely vulgar language which he says he now regrets. At last wo...More >>
Tonight, there will be heavy showers and strong thunderstorms moving across our area. There is the potential for severe weather and flooding overnight. We are currently under a flash flood watch until Thursday afternoon, and a tornado watch until 9:00 this evening. They may extend these watches. We are under a slight risk for severe weather. There will likely be a few strong storms that could turn severe.More >>
DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.More >>
