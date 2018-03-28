FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Radar livestream - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Radar livestream

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The First Alert Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather and flooding rains expected by tonight through Thursday morning across parts of Southwest Louisiana.

Below is a livestream of the weather radar here at 7News. Mobile users click HERE

