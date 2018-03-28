Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Tornado Watch Tornado Watch
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the KPLC viewing area including Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline and Vernon parishes until 9:00 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes in and around the watch area but does not mean that a tornado has been spotted.

Stay weather aware and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Louisiana police chief stabbed in face while making arrest

    Louisiana police chief stabbed in face while making arrest

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:19:39 GMT
    Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A police chief in Louisiana underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest Wednesday evening, officials say. Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest Zachery Shane Deville, 24, on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek. Leggett was tran...More >>
    A police chief in Louisiana underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest Wednesday evening, officials say. Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest Zachery Shane Deville, 24, on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek. Leggett was tran...More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Do grandparents have visitation rights?

    LEGAL CORNER: Do grandparents have visitation rights?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:53:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My adult son is going through a divorce and his soon-to-be ex-wife will not let me see my grandchild. Do grandparents have any kind of visitation rights in Louisiana? Do other states have these kinds of rights? ANSWER: A grandparent is not a parent. Generally, in most cases, grandparents themselves do not have individual rights to seek grandchild visitation. They generally must access their grandchil...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My adult son is going through a divorce and his soon-to-be ex-wife will not let me see my grandchild. Do grandparents have any kind of visitation rights in Louisiana? Do other states have these kinds of rights? ANSWER: A grandparent is not a parent. Generally, in most cases, grandparents themselves do not have individual rights to seek grandchild visitation. They generally must access their grandchil...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

    Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:41:45 GMT
    Tornado WatchTornado Watch

    A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Louisiana and East Texas until 9 p.m. Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes are all under a tornado watch.

    More >>

    A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Louisiana and East Texas until 9 p.m. Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes are all under a tornado watch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly