Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the KPLC viewing area including Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline and Vernon parishes until 9:00 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes in and around the watch area but does not mean that a tornado has been spotted.

Stay weather aware and be prepared to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/WCGTiZKLoo — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) March 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.