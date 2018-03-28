Power restored in North Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Power restored in North Lake Charles

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Entergy Outage Map) (Source: Entergy Outage Map)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Power has been restored in North Lake Charles in the areas surrounding U.S. 171.

The outage, which lasted just less than an hour, left 2,700 residents without power.

Chip Arnould, Entergy spokesman, said that a substation lost source from a transmission line.

