Two New Jersey men arrested in Lake Charles for hiding meth in candy bags

Two New Jersey residents were arrested in Lake Charles for packaging meth in boxes of Mexican candy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Louisiana, said that Javier Munoz, 51, of Vineland and Beljavier Rodriguez, 26, of Millville, were stopped during a traffic stop on I-10 eastbound. When a Lake Charles police officer searched the car, he found a secret compartment underneath the car that contained the drugs.

The USAO says what appeared to be professionally printed bags of Mexican candy were actually 21 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine weighing a total of about four pounds.

In court, the two men plead guilty before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, says the USAO. Munoz faces 10 years to life, five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. Rodriguez faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The USAO says that the court sentencing is set for June 11, 2018, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel is prosecuting the case.

