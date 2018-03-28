Boil advisory lifted for most of District 12, south of Lake Charles

A boil advisory has been lifted for most of the customers in Waterworks District 12 in Ward Three.

Kelly Goodman, with District 12, said the boil advisory remains in effect from Burgundy Drive to Vermilion Drive, from Crown Lane to Ham Reid Road and from Elliott Road to Spruce Spruce Street.

The boil advisory was put in place following a water main break on Saturday.

The water main break was also responsible for outages in the area Tuesday.

