CPSO searching for identity of men allegedly responsible for burglaries and thefts

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to several complaints at the Paradise RV Park on Toomey Road in Vinton on March 22 in reference to vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Detectives learned that between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on March 21, the suspects gained access into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole approximately $5,000 worth of cash and firearms out of the vehicles, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said.

Myers asked anyone with information about the theft, suspects or vehicle to contact lead Det. Ben White at 491-7962 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

