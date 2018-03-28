Sunrise birthdays: March 28, 2018

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to several complaints at the Paradise RV Park on Toomey Road in Vinton on March 22 in reference to vehicle burglaries and thefts. Detectives learned on March 21 between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 a.m., the suspects gained access into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole approximately $5,000 worth of cash and firearms out of the vehicles. If anyone has any information regarding this theft or can id...