Spring Quarterly Job Fair Set for April 11

By KPLC Digital Staff
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center’s Quarterly Job Fair, which will take place from 9 a.m. - noon, Wednesday, April 11 at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall.  

Job seekers should wear business attire and bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. Arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers at the fair. Pre-registration is not required. 

Employers may register to take part in the job fair through Wednesday, April 4 by contacting the Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010. There is no cost for employers to participate. 

Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. for exclusive access to employers until 9 a.m. 

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.  

For more information, contact the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center at 337-721-4010.    

