Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass.

Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Marquita Shuffer, 25, Lake Charles: theft under $750.

Christy Robinette, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Kimberly Book, 35: Domestic abuse battery.

Reginald Hoskins, 36, Houston, TX: Three counts Direct Contempt of Court.

Jordy Johnson, 32, Baton Rouge: Extortion.

Charles Guillory, 47, Lake Charles: Twelve counts direct contempt of court.

