BREAKING: Man arrested following shooting in Fenton, victim in hospital

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Fenton last night.

Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn of the Fenton Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. yesterday, the suspect shot at the victim at the residence.

The victim is a man and has been injured and taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, O'Quinn says.

KPLC is following the story and will update once we receive more information.

