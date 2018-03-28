BREAKING: Man arrested following shooting in Fenton, victim in h - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

BREAKING: Man arrested following shooting in Fenton, victim in hospital

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Fenton last night.

Sgt. Vernon O'Quinn of the Fenton Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. yesterday, the suspect shot at the victim at the residence. 

The victim is a man and has been injured and taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, O'Quinn says. 

KPLC is following the story and will update once we receive more information. 

