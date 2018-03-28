FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat and flood potential tonight through Thursday morning

The First Alert Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for severe weather and flooding rains expected by tonight through Thursday morning across parts of Southwest Louisiana.

A very slow-moving line of storms will advance eastward out of central Texas and the Red River Valley of NE Texas and NW Louisiana and begin affecting northern parts of the viewing area of Vernon Parish by late-afternoon and into the evening.

This line of storms could stall over the same areas through much of the evening before eventually moving through the rest of Southwest Louisiana after midnight and through the morning commute for Thursday.

Initially these storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail and even isolated tornadoes with the threat then shifting to flash flooding overnight as the slow movement of the storms keep heavy rain over the same areas for several hours.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches will be possible with the highest totals over parts of Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes and lower totals of 1 to 2 inches farther south and east.

Stay tuned to KPLC and FOX 29 for the latest updates from the First Alert Stormteam through the rest of today, tonight and tomorrow morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

