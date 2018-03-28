Bunkie man dies in fiery crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bunkie man dies in fiery crash

(Source: Louisiana State Police)

A single vehicle crash in Vernon parish claims the life of a Bunkie man. 

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to the scene on Highway 28 near Highway 121, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say, 54-year-old Lindsey Laborde was driving an 18-wheeler loaded with logs when he lost control and struck several trees. The truck's cab became engulfed in flames.  

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

