UL Lafayette beats No. 21 LSU 3-1, wins Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

UL Lafayette beat No. 21 LSU, 3-1, Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic to sweep the perennial college baseball power in a regular season series for the first time since 2002.

The Ragin' Cajuns (11-13) defeated the Tigers (16-10), 4-3, in 10 innings at the "Tigue" in Lafayette on March 7. In the '02 season, UL Lafayette defeated the Tigers, 2-1, in Baton Rouge and, 7-0, in Lafayette.

Cajun left-hander Hogan Harris, who was starting for the first time since the opening series of the season at Texas when he injured his oblique, held the Tigers to no earned runs through four innings with five strikeouts and one walk while giving up five hits for the win. He improved to 1-1 on the season.

LSU, which has one run in its last 16 innings after a 1-0 loss in seven innings at Vanderbilt Sunday, out-hit the Cajuns, 10-6, but left runners in scoring position in seven innings - the first, third, fourth, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth.

"We got 10 hits and scored one run. That's totally unacceptable," a frustrated LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. "I take responsibility for it. I'm just not getting the best out of them. I know we're better than this. We're just not coming through in clutch situations."

The Tigers (3-3 in the Southeastern Conference) host Mississippi State (13-13, 1-5 SEC) Thursday through Saturday at Alex Box Stadium. The Bulldogs lost, 7-4, at Nicholls State Tuesday night.

