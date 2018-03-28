McNeese finishes seventh as Ragin' Cajuns win Lake Charles Invitational

Sutton Farmer shot a 5-under 67 on the final day of the Lake Charles Invitational here Tuesday morning to lead McNeese who shot the day's second-lowest round as a team at 4-under par to finish the event in a tie for seventh in the 11-team field.



Louisiana-Lafayette ran away with the team title with a three round total of 7-under par with scores of 286-283-281, beating out No. 39 Marquette by seven strokes.



Stephen F. Austin finished third with a score of 870. Lamar followed with an 871 and Texas State at 874 to round out the top five teams.



Farmer shot six birdies on the day with just one bogey to end with the day's second-lowest individual round.



His 67 capped off a tournament where he shot 3-under with rounds of 74-72-67 for a 213 and a tie for seventh on the individual leaderboard.



Reid Giardina, playing as an individual, shot a 2-under 70 on the day and ended the tournament tied for 17th with teammate Ian Berrigan who shot a 73 but scored an eagle 3 on the par 5 hole No. 1 which was his 11th hole to play on the day.



Andreas Krokeide shot seven strokes better than round two when he turned in a 2-under par 70; Blake Elliott, the nation's 79th ranked player, tied for 31st overall and shot a 74 on the day. Parker Beaty scored a 79 and Nicklas Mattner an 80 to round out the Cowboy golfers.



UL Lafayette's Jack Tolson was the individual champion after shooting a 15-under with rounds of 67-66-68 for a 201. Texas State's Logan Davis finished at 11-under and Bjorn Gudjonsson of UL Lafayette shot an 8-under par.



McNeese will return to action April 9-10 when it plays in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix.



Final Team Results:

1, UL Lafayette 286-283-281 – 850; 2, Marquette 290-284-288 – 862; 3, SFA 289-288-293 – 870; 4, Lamar 282-292-297 – 871; 5, Texas State 285-293-296 – 874; 6, Missouri State 288-303-285 – 876; T7, McNeese 302-295-284 – 881; T7, Southern Mississippi 293-295-293 – 881; 9, Nicholls 298-299-292 – 889; 10kk, Southeastern Louisiana 299-303-296 – 898; 11, UNO 311-295-293 – 899.



McNeese Individual Results:

T7, Sutton Farmer 74-72-67 – 213; T17, Ian Berrigan 73-71-73 – 217; T17, Reid Giardina 71-76-70 – 217; T31, Blake Elliott 74-75-74 – 233; 45, Andreas Krokeide 81-77-70 – 228; T58, Nicklas Mattner 78-77-80 – 235; 60, Parker Beaty 85-78-79 – 242.

