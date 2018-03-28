Late runs doom McNeese in 9-2 loss to Louisiana Tech

Joe Provenzano reached a rare milestone on Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech when his first inning single through the third base and shortstop hole gave him his 200th career base hit, something only seven other Cowboys in school history have been able to do.



Unfortunately for the senior second baseman, McNeese (9-15) was unable to hold off a charging Bulldog team who put up six runs in the ninth inning to prevail 9-2 over the Cowboys.



"It's a testament to his hard work," said head coach Justin Hill of Provenzano's milestone. "We're all very happy for him. He's probably not going to be too happy about it tonight, but he will later on."



Provenzano, who added a second hit in the fifth inning, also walked once and was hit-by-a-pitch twice as he reached base on all five plate appearances.



Things were looking up for the Cowboys after falling behind 2-0 when in the fifth inning, a string of three straight singles and a walk plated two runs to tie the game at 2-2, all with two outs.



Reid Bourque, who finished the game 2-for-5 with two infield singles, led off the inning with a single in the second base gap. After Shane Selman and Jacob Stracner were put out, Provenzano got his second single of the game which moved Bourque to second.



Dustin Duhon's single put the Cowboys on the board when his slap to left field plated Bourque to make it 2-1. Jake Cochran followed that with a single to center field that scored Provenzano to tie the game at 2-2 and Duhon advanced to third.



The Cowboys would load the bases after Mitchell Rogers walked, but after the Bulldogs went to the bullpen, Brett Whelton's grounder to third base ended the McNeese rally.



Louisiana Tech (20-7) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Robinson which scored Skelton in a close play at the plate.



Then the flood gates opened up in the ninth when the Bulldogs scored six runs on three hits, two of those being two-run triples.



Austin Briggs started the game on the mound for the Cowboys and threw a solid three innings by allowing just one run on three hits with five strike outs in his first career start. Zach Rider took the look out of the bullpen after he gave up one run in two innings of work.



The Cowboys will continue their home stand on Thursday when they begin a three-game Southland Conference series against Southeastern Louisiana. Game times are 6 p.m on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Southland Conference rules prohibits teams from playing on Easter Sunday.

