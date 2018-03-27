Burglary investigations arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in the ongoing investigations of burglaries and thefts in the parish.

Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 25, was booked into the parish jail on charges of obstruction of justice and 4 counts of theft. Charpentier was also charged with simple burglary and monetary instrument abuse.

Charpentier is associated with two other individuals, Aden Greek and Nicole Ortego, previously arrested by detectives in December of 2017 for committing burglaries in Jeff Davis and Acadia Parish. Charpentier is being held in the parish jail with no bond.

