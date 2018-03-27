Drivers reminded to yield to school buses after complaints made

Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received four complaints in the parish.

The law states:

The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signals as required by R.S. 32:318, and said driver shall not proceed until such bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer activated.

Drivers caught not yielding to school buses could face a fine of up to $500 and possibly 6 months of jail time if the violation doesn't result in injury or death. If there is an injury or death, drivers could be fined up to $1,000 dollars, have their license suspended and possibly spend 180 days in jail.

The only exception allowed is when the driver of a vehicle upon a highway with separate roadways (that means divided by a median, concrete divider or fences), need not stop upon meeting or passing a school bus which is on a different roadway or when upon a controlled access highway and the school bus is stopped in a loading zone which is a part of or adjacent to such highway and where pedestrians are not permitted to cross the roadway.

Two of the complaints were made in both the Lacassine area and the Jennings area.

"The yellow and red signal lamps and the Stop signs on the bus are traffic controls, just as Stop signs and Red lights at intersections. You must obey them. We have ticketed two drivers this month, and we will continue to enforce this violation aggressively, to keep our children safe!" - Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.