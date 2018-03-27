Fire at Lumpkin Plaza closes some businesses - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fire at Lumpkin Plaza closes some businesses

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Lumpkin Plaza (Source: Google Maps) Lumpkin Plaza (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Some businesses on the east end of Lumpkin Plaza are closed after a fire at the center in the middle of the night.

Those who answered the phone at the businesses said the fire was at Dynasty Nails, but the other five businesses suffered smoke and water damage.

Dynasty Nails could not be reached for comment. Dynasty Nails, GameStop and Advance America Cash Advance are all closed. SuperCuts has moved its operations to the SuperCuts location near Kroger on Country Club Road and Jackson Hewitt customers are advised to visit other area branches in the area.

Misha’s Pets is open.

Street Breads and Fix My Phone are separated from the other businesses by a walkway and are open.

  Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

    More >>

  18 arrested during warrant sweep

    (SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)(SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)
    It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...

    It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...

  Drivers reminded to yield to school buses after complaints made

    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish.  The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...

    Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish.  The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...

