Fire at Lumpkin Plaza closes some businesses

Some businesses on the east end of Lumpkin Plaza are closed after a fire at the center in the middle of the night.

Those who answered the phone at the businesses said the fire was at Dynasty Nails, but the other five businesses suffered smoke and water damage.

Dynasty Nails could not be reached for comment. Dynasty Nails, GameStop and Advance America Cash Advance are all closed. SuperCuts has moved its operations to the SuperCuts location near Kroger on Country Club Road and Jackson Hewitt customers are advised to visit other area branches in the area.

Misha’s Pets is open.

Street Breads and Fix My Phone are separated from the other businesses by a walkway and are open.

