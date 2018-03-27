Water line break causes boil advisory for some Sulphur residents

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Sulphur.

A water line break at the corner of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street has caused water pressure in certain areas to dip below required levels.

Those affected areas include streets along Burton Street, from Post Oak to Lewis Street, and streets along North Beglis, from Cypress Street to North Scott Drive.

Water is expected to be restored within the next few hours. If you were without water in this area, run faucets until the water runs clear, then take precaution and boil the water before consumption.

