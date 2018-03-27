Water line break causes boil advisory for some Sulphur residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Water line break causes boil advisory for some Sulphur residents

courtesy of google images courtesy of google images
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Sulphur.

A water line break at the corner of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street has caused water pressure in certain areas to dip below required levels. 

Those affected areas include streets along Burton Street, from Post Oak to Lewis Street, and streets along North Beglis, from Cypress Street to North Scott Drive.

Water is expected to be restored within the next few hours. If you were without water in this area, run faucets until the water runs clear, then take precaution and boil the water before consumption.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:06:07 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

    More >>

    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

    More >>

  • 18 arrested during warrant sweep

    18 arrested during warrant sweep

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:32:04 GMT
    (SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)(SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)
    (SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)(SOURCE: Ken Pastoreck, DOC)

    It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...

    More >>

    It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...

    More >>

  • Drivers reminded to yield to school buses after complaints made

    Drivers reminded to yield to school buses after complaints made

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:17:32 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish.  The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...

    More >>

    Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish.  The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly