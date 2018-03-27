Water line break causes boil advisory for some Sulphur residents

DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.More >>
DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.More >>
It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...More >>
It was a not-so-pleasant surprise for criminals who have violated their probation or parole. The Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Probation and Parole Officers, along with local law enforcement, arrested 38 people out of 82, as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. The people they were searching for were on probation or parole for various crimes like armed robbery, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, as well as bur...More >>
Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish. The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...More >>
Drivers are being reminded to yield to school buses after the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office received 4 complaints in the parish. The law states: The driver of a vehicle upon a highway meeting or overtaking from any direction any school bus that has stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children shall stop the vehicle not less than thirty feet from the school bus before reaching such school bus when there are in operation on said school bus visual signal...More >>
Some businesses on the east end of Lumpkin Plaza are closed after a fire at the center in the middle of the night.More >>
Some businesses on the east end of Lumpkin Plaza are closed after a fire at the center in the middle of the night.More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Sulphur. A water line break at the corner of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street, has caused certain areas to dip below the required levels. The affected areas include all streets from Post Oak to Lewis Street and form Cypress Street to North Scott Drive. Water is expected to be restored within the next few hours. If you are without water in this area, run faucets until the water runs clear, the boil the ...More >>
A boil advisory has been issued for some residents in Sulphur. A water line break at the corner of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street, has caused certain areas to dip below the required levels. The affected areas include all streets from Post Oak to Lewis Street and form Cypress Street to North Scott Drive. Water is expected to be restored within the next few hours. If you are without water in this area, run faucets until the water runs clear, the boil the ...More >>