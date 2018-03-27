Calcasieu Parish School Board to use social media to recruit new - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish School Board to use social media to recruit new teachers

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is going digital to recruit a new generation of educators.

Currently, the school board uses job fairs, education conferences and even Dual Enrollment programs to attract students to the profession of education.

Public Information Officer Holly Holland said adding an online initiative will help reach a younger generation.

"It's important to reach people where they are," Holland said. "Whether it's on Facebook, Twitter, or Linked-in, that's where they are and it's important for us as a school district to go there to reach them."

Holland said they hope using current teachers to share what they've experienced in an online video, it will attract more people to become educators.

"The best way to encourage others to enter the field of education is to talk to a teacher," Holland said. "We plan on visiting with teachers and asking why they teach."

"It's a simple question but we know their answers will have a huge impact on our future generations following in their footsteps."

The school board emphasizes the importance of not only recruitment but retention as well.

Terry Collins, coordinator of Teacher and Leader support for Calcasieu Parish, said it's her job to ensure new recruits stay.

"Not just a one year shot, we want them for a lifetime for a career," Collins said. "We have a new teacher academy in which every new teacher will be given opportunities for professional development."

"We also set up every new teacher with a mentor to get them acclimated to schools, the culture, and the profession." 

If you're interested in any teaching opportunities, click here: https://www.cpsb.org/Page/7831

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Louisiana police chief stabbed in face while making arrest

    Louisiana police chief stabbed in face while making arrest

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:19:39 GMT
    Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)Zachery Shane Deville (Source: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A police chief in Louisiana underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest Wednesday evening, officials say. Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest Zachery Shane Deville, 24, on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek. Leggett was tran...More >>
    A police chief in Louisiana underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in the face while making an arrest Wednesday evening, officials say. Turkey Creek Police Chief Robert Leggett was attempting to arrest Zachery Shane Deville, 24, on a charge of criminal trespassing when the arrest turned into a physical altercation, according to information from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. Deville brandished a knife and stabbed Leggett across the left cheek. Leggett was tran...More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Do grandparents have visitation rights?

    LEGAL CORNER: Do grandparents have visitation rights?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:53:15 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My adult son is going through a divorce and his soon-to-be ex-wife will not let me see my grandchild. Do grandparents have any kind of visitation rights in Louisiana? Do other states have these kinds of rights? ANSWER: A grandparent is not a parent. Generally, in most cases, grandparents themselves do not have individual rights to seek grandchild visitation. They generally must access their grandchil...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My adult son is going through a divorce and his soon-to-be ex-wife will not let me see my grandchild. Do grandparents have any kind of visitation rights in Louisiana? Do other states have these kinds of rights? ANSWER: A grandparent is not a parent. Generally, in most cases, grandparents themselves do not have individual rights to seek grandchild visitation. They generally must access their grandchil...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

    Tornado watch issued for Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:41:45 GMT
    Tornado WatchTornado Watch

    A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Louisiana and East Texas until 9 p.m. Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes are all under a tornado watch.

    More >>

    A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Louisiana and East Texas until 9 p.m. Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen and Vernon parishes are all under a tornado watch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly