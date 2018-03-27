Calcasieu Parish School Board to use social media to recruit new teachers

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is going digital to recruit a new generation of educators.

Currently, the school board uses job fairs, education conferences and even Dual Enrollment programs to attract students to the profession of education.

Public Information Officer Holly Holland said adding an online initiative will help reach a younger generation.

"It's important to reach people where they are," Holland said. "Whether it's on Facebook, Twitter, or Linked-in, that's where they are and it's important for us as a school district to go there to reach them."

Holland said they hope using current teachers to share what they've experienced in an online video, it will attract more people to become educators.

"The best way to encourage others to enter the field of education is to talk to a teacher," Holland said. "We plan on visiting with teachers and asking why they teach."

"It's a simple question but we know their answers will have a huge impact on our future generations following in their footsteps."

The school board emphasizes the importance of not only recruitment but retention as well.

Terry Collins, coordinator of Teacher and Leader support for Calcasieu Parish, said it's her job to ensure new recruits stay.

"Not just a one year shot, we want them for a lifetime for a career," Collins said. "We have a new teacher academy in which every new teacher will be given opportunities for professional development."

"We also set up every new teacher with a mentor to get them acclimated to schools, the culture, and the profession."

If you're interested in any teaching opportunities, click here: https://www.cpsb.org/Page/7831

