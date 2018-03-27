FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms and heavy rain arrive tomorrow night through Thursday

Tonight, will feel a lot like summer, with the very warm temperatures and lots of humidity. Lows tonight will only cool to the lower 70s. It will also be very muggy. I am keeping a 20% chance for some showers overnight. The winds will continue to blow out of the south, close to 20 mph. That’s one reason the temperatures are so warm.

Our next cold front will be making its way to us by Wednesday. Therefore, Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be the start of some strong storms likely for the day, and Thursday. Rain chances for Wednesday are up to 60%. Most of the rain looks to take place Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially overnight, and most of the day on Thursday.

The cold front will pass over on Thursday bringing more rain to us during the day. Rain chances are up to 80%. There will likely be strong storms with heavy rain likely. By the evening hours on Thursday, the bulk of the rain will be to our east, but we will still have a few showers around.

We are under a slight risk for severe weather. There will likely be a few strong storms that could turn severe. Unfortunately, the timing of these storms looks to be in the evening on Wednesday, and Wednesday night when everyone is sleeping. So, if any severe threat does occur, it will happen overnight. That means you need to make your you have a plan in case any severe weather does strike. We will have a better idea close to Wednesday. Also, it is a good time to download our 7Stormteam weather app. Then you can be notified if severe weather is in your area.

After the front passes on Thursday, the rain will begin to move out. By Friday, the rain will be gone, but a few clouds will still be in place. Those clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will also be a little cooler.

With Easter weekend coming up, the weather looks to be almost perfect! So far, there is no chance for rain, and there will be abundant sunshine! Temperatures will also be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

