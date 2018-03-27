Boil advisory issued for some Moss Bluff residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for some Moss Bluff residents

By KPLC Digital Staff
courtesy of google images courtesy of google images
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory has been issued for some Moss Bluff residents in Water Works District 1. 

Residents on Cypress Lake and Wachsen Drive and in the Cypress Lake Subdivision should boil their water until further notice. 

The boil advisory is due to a broken water line. 

