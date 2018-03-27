Boil advisory issued for some Moss Bluff residents

Tonight, will feel a lot like summer, with the very warm temperatures and lots of humidity. Lows tonight will only cool to the lower 70s. It will also be very muggy. I am keeping a 20% chance for some showers overnight. The winds will continue to blow out of the south, close to 20 mph. That’s one reason the temperatures are so warm. Our next cold front will be making its way to us by Wednesday. Therefore, Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Calcasieu Parish Water Works District One has issued a boil advisory for residents in the Topsy Road area according to a news release. An official says a contractor doing repair work cut a water line. The boil advisory covers residents from Vines Road north to the parish line until further notice.
With the storms moving through during the overnight while most people are sleeping, it's important to have a way to receive weather alerts. The best way is by downloading the free KPLC weather app for your smart phone or tablet device and set up to audibly receive severe weather alerts.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested an inmate escaping while waiting for a court appearance. This morning, around 7:30 a.m., prison inmate Ashely J. Grundmann, 36, was being escorted to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 72-hour court. says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. A deputy was standing outside of the door waiting to go into the building when Grundmann escaped from the shackles by releasing one of her hands. Myers said Grundmann ran from the d...
