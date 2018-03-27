FIRST ALERT: Strong storms; heavy rain to impact the area beginning tomorrow night

Our dry stretch of weather will come to an abrupt end Wednesday night as a slow-moving front pushes through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Timing of storms brings the first line into Vernon and Beauregard parishes after sunset Wednesday night and continues to move slowly through the remainder of Southwest Louisiana through sunrise Thursday.

Heavy rain will fall that could result in flash flooding with forecast rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches likely, although some localized amounts of up to 5 inches are possible especially if storms stall for any length of time.

Storms will also be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail, with the tornado threat remaining the lowest on the threat scale at this time but can’t totally be ruled out.

With the storms moving through during the overnight while most are asleep, it’s important to have a way to receive weather alerts away from television. The best way is by downloading the free KPLC weather app for your smart phone or tablet device and set up to audibly receive severe weather alerts.

It’s also recommended to have a NOAA Weather Alert radio to serve as a backup, as it is always advised to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts in addition to watching KPLC and FOX 29.

The severe weather threat will end early Thursday morning but some lingering rain will continue through the early afternoon before winding down before sunset.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Alert Stormteam to keep you ahead of the storms!

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.