CPSO: Inmate steals police car, leads authorities on chase into Beauregard Parish

An escaped inmate was arrested on US 171 in Beauregard Parish after stealing a police car in Lake Charles Tuesday morning.

Inmate Ashley J. Grundmann, 36, was being escorted to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 72-hour court around 7:30 a.m., says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. A deputy was standing outside of the door waiting to go into the building when Grundmann escaped from the shackles and released one of her hands.

Myers said Grundmann ran from the deputy and got into a car from another law enforcement agency. As Grundmann fled in the car on US 171, deputies chased her. She eventually stopped the car and was taken into custody around 8 a.m.

Myers said Grundmann was originally in custody on four counts of possession of a legend drug and possession of CDS IV. She is now charged with simple escape, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

