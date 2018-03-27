FULL REPORT: Attorney General's report on decision not to charge officers in Alton Sterling death

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling.

Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun.

The officers and Sterling struggled, during which Salamoni shot Sterling after yelling that Sterling had a gun.

Landry said their investigation determined that the officers tried to conduct a “lawful arrest” of Sterling. Landry said drugs were found in Sterling’s system and that could have contributed to Sterling’s “noncompliance” with commands from officers.

Read Landry's full report HERE.

The Baton Rouge Department has not yet announced the outcome of its internal affairs investigation which could include disciplinary action for the officers. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m.

