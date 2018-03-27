WATCH LIVE: Baton Rouge Police Chief to speak on Sterling decision

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday morning announced his decision to not file charges against two officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. Two Baton Rouge Police officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, responded to reports of a suspicious person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, Triple S Food Mart, on July 5, 2016. According to a police dispatch, officers were told a man outside the store was threatening another man with a gun. The officers an...More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry expected to provide an update on the Alton Sterling investigation at 10 a.m. KPLC and FOX29 will be streaming the story live here and on Facebook. Mobile users watch HERE. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reservedMore >>
A popular local Halloween attraction was vandalized this past week, leaving thousands of dollars in damage. "Between last Sunday and this Sunday, somebody came on the property and caused extensive damage." says Larry Eagle, owner of Lost Hollows. When he and his wife, Cynthia, came to check their property Sunday afternoon, they say they found windows of cars smashed with bricks, the concession stand broken into and trashed, and the property ransacked. The vandals reportedl...More >>
The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department is hosting Easter Egg Hunts for children 12 and under at nine parks and recreation sites across the city, and two “Just for Seniors” events.More >>
