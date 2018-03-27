Easter Egg Hunts hosted by City of Lake Charles

The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department is hosting Easter Egg Hunts for children 12 and under at nine parks and recreation sites across the city, and two “Just for Seniors” events. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

Five events still remain, and each egg hunt is free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, March 27, egg hunts are planned from 3:30-5:00 P.M. for Henry Heights Community Center, located at 801 E. School Street and 3:30-5:00 P.M. at College Oaks Center, located at 3518 Ernest Street.

On Wednesday, March 28, an egg hunt is planned from 4:00-5:30 P.M. for Cpl. Donald Ray Stevens Center, located at 1619 Cessford Street.

On Thursday, March 29, an egg hunt is planned from 4:00-5:30 P.M. for the J.D. Clifton Community Center, located at 2415 E. Gieffers Street.

Senior egg hunts and socials will be held on Tuesday, March 27 from 10:00 A.M.-noon at the Henry Heights Center, located at 801 E. School Street and the Clifton Community Center, located at 2415 E. Gieffers Street.

For more information, please call the City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department at 337-491-1280.



